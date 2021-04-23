Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessU.S. new home sales rebound exceeds expectations in March

Reuters
1 minute read

A newly constructed single family home is shown as sold in Encinitas, California, U.S., July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded more than expected in March, likely boosted by an acute shortage of previously owned houses on the market.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that new home sales surged 20.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.021 million units last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for a small share of U.S. home sales, increasing to a rate of 886,000 units in March.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:29 PM UTCS&P 500, Nasdaq higher after strong factory data; Amex, Honeywell results hit Dow

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes edged higher on Friday after a rise in factory activity in April supported bets of swifter economic recovery, while a fall in shares of American Express and Honeywell kept the blue-chip Dow under check.

BusinessU.S. manufacturing activity accelerates in early April; supply constraints worsening
BusinessBitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans
BusinessBiden plans 'real money' for jobs training, unions, economic adviser says
BusinessU.S. new home sales rebound exceeds expectations in March