U.S. options remain toward Russia, including full trade embargo -CNBC

Economist Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo answers questions during his Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing to be Deputy Secretary of the Treasury in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - Options the United States could still take toward Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine include a full trade embargo and blocking Russia's access to international waterways, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Monday.

Possible U.S. options remaining on the table also include prohibitions on nickel, uranium and titanium as well as on Russian entities' crypto assets, CNBC reporter Kayla Tausche said in a post on Twitter, citing an interview with Adeyemo.

