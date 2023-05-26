US raises concerns with China about actions against US companies















May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo raised concerns about Chinese actions against U.S. firms operating in China with Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao during a meeting on Thursday in Washington, according to a U.S. readout.

"The two had candid and substantive discussions on issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, including the overall environment in both countries for trade and investment and areas for potential cooperation," the commerce department said in a statement.

