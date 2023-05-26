US raises concerns with China about actions against US companies

Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing titled "A Review of the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request: Investing in U.S. Security and Competitiveness, and the Path Ahead for the U.S.-China Relationship" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo raised concerns about Chinese actions against U.S. firms operating in China with Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao during a meeting on Thursday in Washington, according to a U.S. readout.

"The two had candid and substantive discussions on issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, including the overall environment in both countries for trade and investment and areas for potential cooperation," the commerce department said in a statement.

