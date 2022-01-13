U.S. rejects offer of Jan talks with UK on steel tariffs - Politico reporter

Steel coils sits in the yard at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The United States has rejected an offer from Britain's trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan for negotiations on steel tariffs in January, a Politico reporter said in a tweet on Thursday.

"While Secretary (Gina) Raimondo appreciates the kind invitation, she's not in a position to travel to London in-person at this time," UK-based Politico reporter Emilio Casalicchio said in a tweet citing a U.S. Department of Commerce spokesperson.

The Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai also signaled on Wednesday that U.S. will not be rushing to complete a deal to ease tariffs on British steel and aluminum, saying that she will pursue these talks "when the time is right". read more

Britain has been eager to engage quickly with the Biden administration to lift tariffs on British metals, with trade minister Trevelyan in December inviting Raimondo to London early in the new year to launch talks.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

