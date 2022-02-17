U.S., Saudi officials discuss managing market pressures from possible Russian invasion

A view shows a Ukrainian state flag at the Kliusy checkpoint on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. officials held discussions with Saudi Arabia about a "collaborative approach" to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

"In Saudi Arabia, State Department Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein joined Brett McGurk (coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa) to discuss a collaborative approach to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

