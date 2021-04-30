Skip to main content

BusinessU.S. says China has fallen short on 'Phase 1' intellectual property commitments

Reuters
1 minute read

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China has fallen short on its commitments to protect American intellectual property in the 'Phase 1' U.S.-China trade deal signed last year, the Biden administration's trade office said in a new report issued on Friday.

The U.S. Trade Representative's "Special 301" report on intellectual property said that China had made amended its Patent Law, Copyright Law and Criminal Law last year and published several draft regulatory measures on IP.

"However, these steps toward reform require effective implementation and fall short of the full range of fundamental changes needed to improve the IP landscape in China," USTR said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:25 PM UTCExxon tops earnings estimates as oil prices, chemicals drive rebound

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Friday topped Wall Street quarterly earnings estimates with its first profit in five quarters, boosted by higher oil prices and strong chemicals margins.

BusinessStimulus checks boost U.S. consumer spending; inflation warming up
BusinessWall Street drifts lower; S&P 500 on track for third straight month of gains
BusinessU.S. fast-food chains cash in, seize market share during pandemic
Business'Amtrak Joe' Biden to push infrastructure in Philadelphia