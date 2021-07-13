Business
U.S. SEC charges blank check firm Stable Road, space startup Momentus over misleading claims
WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday said it had charged blank-check company Stable Road Acquisition Corp(SRAC.O), its sponsor SRC-NI, space exploration company Momentus Inc and two executives for misleading claims over their planned $1.2 billion merger.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the companies and Stable Road Acquisition Company's chief executive Brian Kabot had agreed to pay $8 million to resolve allegations that they misled investors about Momentus Inc.'s technology and national security risks associated with its former CEO Mikhail Kokorich.
