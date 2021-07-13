Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. SEC charges blank check firm Stable Road, space startup Momentus over misleading claims

People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday said it had charged blank-check company Stable Road Acquisition Corp(SRAC.O), its sponsor SRC-NI, space exploration company Momentus Inc and two executives for misleading claims over their planned $1.2 billion merger.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the companies and Stable Road Acquisition Company's chief executive Brian Kabot had agreed to pay $8 million to resolve allegations that they misled investors about Momentus Inc.'s technology and national security risks associated with its former CEO Mikhail Kokorich.

