Business

U.S. SEC to close its offices Friday to observe the new Juneteenth federal holiday

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will close its offices on Friday in observance of the newly implemented Juneteenth federal holiday, the agency said in a statement.

"The exchanges make their own determinations on operating status for federal holidays, and we understand that major markets will operate with normal market hours," the SEC said, adding its repository of corporate filings by public companies and brokerage firms, EDGAR, will not accept filings or assist with filer support.

