Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

U.S. SEC investigating Deutsche Bank's DWS over sustainability claims - source

1 minute read

The new logo of Deutsche Bank's DWS Asset Management is pictured at their headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange commission is investigating Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) asset management arm DWS (DWSG.DE) over how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Maria Sheahan and Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 6:45 AM UTC

Asian shares spooked by Delta spread as Jackson Hole looms

Asian shares retreated on Thursday, brushing off an upbeat Wall Street lead as the Delta coronavirus variant's spread darkened the regional mood while a South Korean interest rate hike put the focus on the global central bank outlook.

Business
UK pursuing data partnerships with U.S. and others
Business
Western Digital-Kioxia in talks to create chipmaker giant -source
Business
UK accounting watchdog plans to bolster audit firm governance
Business
Analysis: Investors see no speed bump in Fed's Jackson Hole event