Business
U.S. SEC investigating Deutsche Bank's DWS over sustainability claims - source
FRANKFURT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange commission is investigating Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) asset management arm DWS (DWSG.DE) over how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.