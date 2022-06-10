U.S. SEC investigating Goldman Sachs over ESG funds - WSJ
June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) asset-management division over its funds that look to invest based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The investigation is focused on Goldman Sachs' mutual-funds division, the report said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm manages at least four funds that have clean-energy or ESG in their names.
Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The SEC earlier this year proposed a pair of rule changes aimed at stamping out unfounded claims by funds on their ESG credentials, and enforcing more standardization of such disclosures.
