U.S. SEC investigating Goldman Sachs over ESG funds - WSJ

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) asset-management division over its funds that look to invest based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The investigation is focused on Goldman Sachs' mutual-funds division, the report said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm manages at least four funds that have clean-energy or ESG in their names.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The SEC earlier this year proposed a pair of rule changes aimed at stamping out unfounded claims by funds on their ESG credentials, and enforcing more standardization of such disclosures.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.