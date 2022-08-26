U.S. SEC says it adopted two amendments to its whistleblower program rules

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it adopted two amendments to whistleblower program rules, including one that would expand the circumstances in which a whistleblower can receive an award.

The other amendment "affirms the Commission's authority to consider the dollar amount of a potential award for the limited purpose of increasing an award but not to lower an award," the SEC said in a statement.

"Today's amendments enact two changes to help enhance the whistleblower program," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in the statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil Editing by Chris Reese

