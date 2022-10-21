U.S. SEC says Mattel agrees to pay $3.5 mln to settle charges relating to financial misstatements

The Mattel company logo is pictured at the entrance of the Montoi plant in the municipality of Escobedo, Mexico March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Mattel Inc (MAT.O) has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle charges relating to financial misstatements in 2017, the agency said on Friday.

The SEC is initiating litigation against Joshua Abrahams, a former audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to determine whether he engaged in improper professional conduct and violated auditor independence rules, the agency said in a statement.

Counsel for Mattel and the auditor did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chris Prentice

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks