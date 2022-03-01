1 minute read
U.S. shipper UPS halts overflights of Russia
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) said Tuesday it has halted overflights of Russia as the White House continues to debate whether to close U.S. airspace to Russia.
A UPS spokesman said the company has "put contingency plans in place to continue serving customers, while not flying in restricted areas. That includes not overflying Russia." American Airlines and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) both said Monday they have halted overflights of Russia as well.
Reporting by David Shepardson
