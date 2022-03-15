U.S.-South Korea trade deal grew exports but brought disappointments-USTR Tai

A child holds U.S. and South Korean flags prior to the state arrival of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at the White House in Washington, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that the decade-old U.S. Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) did much to expand autos and agricultural trade with South Korea, but suffered some difficulties in its implementation.

Tai said in remarks prepared for a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event that there was more work to do to increase opportunities to increase automotive and agricultural trade with South Korea.

"Over the last decade, the value of the goods and services we have exported to Korea has grown by over 17 percent to nearly $70 billion," Tai said. "Along with the successes of the agreement, we have also grappled with disappointments and challenges in its implementation."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.