U.S. State Department approves potential sale of tactical vehicles to Romania - Pentagon















WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale of 95 Heavy Gun Carriers Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and related equipment to Romania, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Romania had previously requested 35 JLTVs, bringing the full potential sale up to 129 JLTVs, valued at up to $104 million. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said Oshkosh Corp.OSK.Nwas the prime contractor for the equipment.

Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Caitlin Webber











