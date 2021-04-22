The Biden administration is proposing to roughly double the top U.S. capital gains tax rate to a record 43.4% on those earning over $1 million a year to pay for new child care, early education programs and paid leave for U.S. workers.

The administration wants to raise the top capital gains tax rate to 39.6% - the same as its proposed top income tax rate - while retaining a 3.8% investment income tax imposed on individuals earning more than $200,000 a year, according to sources familiar with the proposal. The 3.8% tax was implemented in 2013 as part of the Affordable Care Act. read more

The plan faces stiff opposition from Republicans in Congress, but if enacted, would put long-term capital gains tax rates at their highest level since the 1920s. The following table shows major changes in maximum income and capital gains tax rates through the years.

*Includes 3.8% Net Investment Income Tax for individuals with income of over $200,000 a year ($250,000 for married couples filing jointly)

Sources: Congressional Research Service, Internal Revenue Service.

