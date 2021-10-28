U.S. trade chief Tai says trying to bring down temperature of U.S.-China tensions

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai addresses the Geneva Graduate Institute on the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the global economy and U.S. policy priorities ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her engagement with China was aimed at reducing the temperature of a trading relationship that has become dangerously heated.

Tai, speaking to the National Chicken Council, said that U.S.-China relationship has gotten to the point where "it feels kind of like a pile of dry tinder" and a misunderstanding "is likely to spark basically just a giant fire with really, really drastic implications for all of us."

Reporting by David Lawder

