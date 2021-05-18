Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday urged her Mexican and Canadian counterparts to work together to "implement, enforce and fulfill the terms" of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to maintain political support for the new trade deal.

Tai, in remarks delivered to the first minister-level meeting to review the USMCA's implementation, said the three countries must take action to make it successful.

"For this agreement to be durable, it must serve the needs of everyday people – not just in the United States, but in Mexico and Canada as well. That will only happen if we deliver on our promises," Tai said.

