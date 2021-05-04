Skip to main content

BusinessU.S. trade deficit rises to a record high in March

Reuters
The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a record high in March amid roaring domestic demand, which is drawing in imports, and the gap could widen further as the nation's economic activity rebounds faster than its global rivals.

The trade deficit increased 5.6% to an all-time high of $74.4 billion in March, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $74.5 billion trade gap in March.

