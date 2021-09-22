Skip to main content

U.S. trade office says GM Mexico labor case concluded, tariff threat lifted

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. labor complaint under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact over a General Motors (GM.N) plant union vote in Mexico has been successfully concluded, lifting the threat that U.S. tariffs could be imposed on the factory's pickup trucks, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday.

The United States opened the case in May after complaints that workers' rights were being violated in a union contract vote, a ballot that was repeated in August with rejection of the prior contract. read more

USTR said a course of remediation that led to a second union vote satisfied the U.S. complaint.

