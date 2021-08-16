Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Treasuries' foreign ownership in June hit highest since February 2020 -data

A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Treasuries in June climbed to their highest since February 2020, Treasury Department data showed on Monday.

Major foreign holders held $7.202 trillion in Treasuries, up from $7.135 trillion in May. Japan remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries with holdings of $1.277 trillion in June, from $1.266 trillion the previous month.

