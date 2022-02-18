U.S. Treasuries see biggest inflows in two years as recession risks rise - BofA

Signage is seen at the United States Department of the Treasury headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Investors pumped money into U.S. Treasuries at the fastest pace in nearly two years in the week to Wednesday and yanked funds out of cash, inflation-linked debt and credit as recession risks rose, BofA's weekly flow report showed on Friday.

Global equities saw a small $2.2 billion of inflows while investors pulled a massive $79.4 billion from cash and $11.8 billion from bonds, according to BofA which is analysing EPFR data.

"In the next 6 months…rates shock morphs into recession shock," BofA analysts led by Michael Hartnett said in a client note.

Among notable weekly highlights, U.S. Treasuries saw the biggest inflows since March 2020 at $7.4 billion while the combined outflows from investment grade, high yield and emerging markets was the largest since April 2020.

Tech funds saw the biggest inflows in five weeks at $0.7 billion while emerging market equities saw inflows to the tune of $3.3 billion in an eighth consecutive week of inflows, the U.S. investment bank said.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Karin Strohecker

