U.S. Treasuries see biggest inflows in two years as recession risks rise - BofA
LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Investors pumped money into U.S. Treasuries at the fastest pace in nearly two years in the week to Wednesday and yanked funds out of cash, inflation-linked debt and credit as recession risks rose, BofA's weekly flow report showed on Friday.
Global equities saw a small $2.2 billion of inflows while investors pulled a massive $79.4 billion from cash and $11.8 billion from bonds, according to BofA which is analysing EPFR data.
"In the next 6 months…rates shock morphs into recession shock," BofA analysts led by Michael Hartnett said in a client note.
Among notable weekly highlights, U.S. Treasuries saw the biggest inflows since March 2020 at $7.4 billion while the combined outflows from investment grade, high yield and emerging markets was the largest since April 2020.
Tech funds saw the biggest inflows in five weeks at $0.7 billion while emerging market equities saw inflows to the tune of $3.3 billion in an eighth consecutive week of inflows, the U.S. investment bank said.
