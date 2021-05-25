Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BusinessU.S. Treasury domestic finance nominee pledges to ensure resilient debt market

The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

The Biden administration's nominee to head domestic finance operations at the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it is critical to ensure that the Treasury debt market operates well in times of stress.

Nellie Liang, a former Federal Reserve economist, told the Senate Finance Committee that if confirmed as Treasury undersecretary for domestic finance, she "provide an assessment of changes in this market that have arisen from technological advances and shifts in market participants' behavior, and recommend policies, as needed, to ensure a resilient Treasury securities market."

