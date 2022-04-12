U.S. Treasury issues general license for wind-down of transactions involving Sberbank units

People pass the logo of the Russian Sberbank Europe AG bank headquarters in Vienna, Austria, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

BOSTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it was issuing a general license authorizing the wind-down of transactions involving SB Sberbank Kazakhstan and Sberbank Europe AG through July 11.

The United States last week announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions including Sberbank. read more

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Katharine Jackson

