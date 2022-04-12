1 minute read
U.S. Treasury issues general license for wind-down of transactions involving Sberbank units
BOSTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it was issuing a general license authorizing the wind-down of transactions involving SB Sberbank Kazakhstan and Sberbank Europe AG through July 11.
The United States last week announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions including Sberbank. read more
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Katharine Jackson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.