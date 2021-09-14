Skip to main content

U.S. Treasury suspends changes to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac share agreements

The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department on Tuesday said it had suspended changes to the government's stake in housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac imposed in the final days of the Trump administration.

Those changes would have allowed the pair to begin to retain profits with an eye toward eventually exiting government control. The Treasury said the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates the pair, is now reviewing those changes and consulting with Treasury on future revisions.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler

