The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to appoint one of the Federal Reserve's top big-bank supervisors as acting comptroller of the currency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Yellen is expected to name Michael Hsu, associate director of the Fed's bank supervision and regulation division, as first deputy comptroller, according to the report. https://on.wsj.com/3nIYClL

Hsu will take on the role of acting comptroller after joining the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the report said.

Yellen is expected to make the announcement in the coming weeks and Blake Paulson, the current acting comptroller, will remain at the OCC as a deputy comptroller and chief operating officer, according to the report.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

