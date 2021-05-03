Skip to main content

BusinessU.S. Treasury's Yellen to appoint Michael Hsu acting comptroller of the currency - WSJ

Reuters
1 minute read

The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to appoint one of the Federal Reserve's top big-bank supervisors as acting comptroller of the currency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Yellen is expected to name Michael Hsu, associate director of the Fed's bank supervision and regulation division, as first deputy comptroller, according to the report. https://on.wsj.com/3nIYClL

Hsu will take on the role of acting comptroller after joining the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the report said.

Yellen is expected to make the announcement in the coming weeks and Blake Paulson, the current acting comptroller, will remain at the OCC as a deputy comptroller and chief operating officer, according to the report.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:27 PM UTCWall Street kicks off month on strong footing, growth stocks lag

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings strengthened expectations of sustained profit growth for companies, while some high-flying growth stocks lagged a broader rally.

BusinessSupply constraints slow U.S. factory activity in April
BusinessApple faces down ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial
BusinessVerizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion
BusinessWarren Buffett says Greg Abel is his likely successor at Berkshire Hathaway -CNBC