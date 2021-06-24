Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Treasury's Yellen to attend G20 finance, climate meetings in Italy

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will attend the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Venice, Italy, on July 9-10 to press U.S. policy priorities on taxes, climate change and an inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury said on Thursday.

Yellen will meet bilaterally with G20 counterparts and attend the Venice International Conference on Climate with G20 counterparts on July 11. She will then travel to Brussels to meet with European Union counterparts and the Eurogroup

"to discuss U.S. policy priorities and respective efforts to support the economic recovery," Treasury said.

Reporting by David Lawder

