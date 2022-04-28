U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls for better automatic stabilizers to fight recessions

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen listens during a panel discussion with women entrepreneurs during her visit to Mi Casa Resource Center in Denver, Colorado, U.S., March 11, 2022. Jason Connolly/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday called for a modernization of the U.S. unemployment insurance system, with more effective automatic stabilizers that speed assistance to workers who lose jobs or income when recessions hit.

Yellen, in remarks to the Brookings Institution in Washington, said that recent recessions, including the 2020 COVID-19 crisis, show that rapid receipt of cash assistance is important for workers who have lost income. But more study is needed to pinpoint when and how that cash should be delivered, she added.

"Every recession in recent decades has reinforced the need for a flexible, automatic response. Well-designed automatic stabilizers are the best remedy," Yellen said in prepared remarks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.