U.S. Treasury's Yellen cites need for compromise on digital service taxes in call with French counterpart

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a call on Friday with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, stressed the importance of reaching a compromise on the withdrawal of digital services taxes, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Yellen also conveyed appreciation for Le Maire's dedication to the effort of reforming the global tax system, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler

