Skip to main content

Business

U.S. Treasury's Yellen seeking October political agreement on global minimum tax

1 minute read

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., September 28, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she is looking for G20 countries to reach a political agreement on a global minimum tax deal at the G20 summit in October and has not ruled out a rate higher than 15%.

Yellen, speaking to the National Association for Business Economics, said that the Senate Finance Committee is looking at a "slightly higher" overseas minimum corporate tax rate than the 16.5% passed by the House Ways and Means Committee.

"We'll see where it all shakes out, but my hope is that when reconciliation (legislation) passes, we will come into compliance with this regime, and we're looking for political agreement to be achieved at the G20 summit at the end of October, and then countries will quickly put this into place," Yellen said.

Reporting by David Lawder

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 6:11 PM UTC

U.S. consumer confidence hits seven-month low as near-term economic outlook dims

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a seven-month low in September as a relentless rise in COVID-19 cases deepened concerns about the economy's near-term prospects, fitting in with expectations for a slowdown in growth in the third quarter.

Business
Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversity
Business
Wall Street swoons on rising Treasury yields, growing inflation worries
Business
EXCLUSIVE JPMorgan's Dimon cautions a U.S. default would be 'potentially catastrophic'
Business
Canada's decision on Huawei 5G gear due in 'coming weeks' -Trudeau