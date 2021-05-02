Skip to main content

BusinessU.S. Treasury's Yellen tamps down inflation fears over Biden spending plan

Reuters
2 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday tamped down concerns that President Joe Biden's plans for infrastructure, jobs and families will cause inflation, saying the spending will be phased in over a decade.

"It's spread out quite evenly over eight to 10 years," Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

She said the Federal Reserve will monitor inflation carefully and has the tools to address it if necessary.

"I don't believe that inflation will be an issue but if it becomes an issue, we have tools to address it. These are historic investments that we need to make our economy productive and fair."

Biden's plans are paid for by a series of tax increases on the wealthiest Americans, less than 1% of the population, and on raising corporate taxes. read more

Some Democrats have expressed concerns that the tax increases would slow economic growth.

Yellen would not speculate on whether Biden would accept a bill from Congress that does not include a way to pay for the spending increases in his plans.

"He has made clear that he believes that permanent increase in spending should be paid for and I agree," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 12:13 AM UTCWarren Buffett touts U.S. economy’s unexpected strength as Berkshire rebounds

Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) is being lifted by a U.S. economy faring far better than he predicted early in the coronavirus pandemic, though investor euphoria is making it hard to deploy cash.

BusinessBuffett and Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere
BusinessBuffett says Berkshire “not competitive” with SPACs on deals
BusinessTesla allows six more months to start German gigafactory-Automobilwoche
BusinessCanadian Pacific files objection with U.S. regulator over Canadian National’s bid for Kansas City rail