U.S., UK trade officials to meet for 3rd round of talks in Boston in June

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. and British trade officials will meet again in Boston in June to continue their ongoing dialogue on strengthening trade ties, the two countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday, after two days of talks in Aberdeen, Scotland.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and British Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan agreed to work in coming weeks on an "ambitious roadmap" on digitizing U.S.-UK trade, supporting small- and medium-sized businesses, building resilience in critical supply chains, and addressing the global trade impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the statement said.

The roadmap will also look at promoting environmental protection and the transition to net zero, supporting high labor and environmental standards, and promoting innovation, it said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder

