US West Coast port workers shut some terminals in showdown over pay















LOS ANGELES, June 2 (Reuters) - The employers of more than 22,000 dock workers at U.S. West Coast seaports on Friday said the union representing those laborers "is staging concerted and disruptive work actions" that have shut down some terminal operations at major gateways.

The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), which represents terminal operators, said on Twitter that union workers have "effectively shut down" or "severely impacted" some terminals at ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and Hueneme in California and Tacoma and Seattle in Washington state.

The latest work actions come as labor talks between the PMA and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) enter their 13th month.

Negotiators are in their final push, with wages and benefits remaining. A source told Reuters talks broke down on Thursday because the two sides are far apart with respect to pay.

The worker protests comes as major retailers such as Walmart (WMT.N), Target (TGT.N) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) gear up for this year's back-to-school and Christmas shopping seasons. The standoff also comes as the shipping companies that own many terminals have seen their rates return to more normal levels after surging during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southern California's ILWU Local 13 in a statement released on Twitter said employers who reaped large profits from the pandemic cargo boom have "thumbed their noses" at requests made by workers who put their lives on the line to keep goods moving during the early days of the public health emergency.

ILWU Local 13, which represents roughly 12,000 longshoremen at the busiest U.S. seaport complex at Los Angeles and Long Beach, said its rank-and-file union members "had taken it upon themselves to voice their displeasure with the ocean carriers' and terminal operators' position."

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Will Dunham











