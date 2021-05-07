Skip to main content

BusinessU.S. wholesale inventories rise solidly in March

Reuters
1 minute read

Warehouse workers deal with inventory stacked up to the ceiling at an ABT Electronics Facility in Glenview, Illinois, U.S. December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Richa Naidu

U.S. wholesale inventories rose sightly less than initially estimated in March as sales surged amid robust demand.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that wholesale inventories increased 1.3%, instead of 1.4% as estimated last month. Stocks at wholesalers gained 1.0% in February. The component of wholesale inventories that goes into the calculation of gross domestic product increased 1.3% in March.

Wholesale inventories shot up 4.5% in March from a year earlier. Sales at wholesalers jumped 4.6% after being unchanged in February.

Overall, business inventories were depleted in the first quarter amid a burst in domestic demand. The inventory drawdown subtracted 2.64 percentage points from GDP growth last quarter. Still, the economy grew at a robust 6.4% annualized rate in the March-January period after expanding at a 4.3% pace in the fourth quarter.

At March's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.22 months to clear shelves, down from 1.26 months in February.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:36 PM UTCS&P hits record, Nasdaq rallies as weak jobs data eases Fed taper worries

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs on Friday, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq index jumped after weak U.S. jobs data eased worries about the Federal Reserve reducing its massive stimulus program anytime soon.

BusinessU.S. hiring takes big step back; shortages of workers, raw materials blamed
BusinessAnalysis: U.S. Labor Secretary's next move on gig workers likely to include company probes - experts
BusinessTop union sets sights on works council at Tesla's German gigafactory
BusinessAmazon pauses annual Prime Day sale in India due to COVID-19