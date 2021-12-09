U.S. working closely with UK on trade challenges - USTR Tai

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai addresses the Geneva Graduate Institute on the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the global economy and U.S. policy priorities ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said negotiations about a free-trade agreement with Britain launched by her predecessor had been paused, but the two allies continue to work "very closely" on challenges such as non-market economic pressures and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Tai told an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the two allies had "a lot of accomplishments to claim over the course of this year" including joint work on supply chain issues and digital principles, and ensuring enforcement of bans on the use of forced labor.

"We will continue to build on this relationship," she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.