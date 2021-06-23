Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
USITC says tires from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam hurt U.S. industry

Signage is seen outside of the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Passenger vehicle and light truck tires from South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and subsidized passenger vehicle and light truck tires from Vietnam hurt U.S. industry, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

"The commission made affirmative determinations with respect to its antidumping duty investigations concerning imports of these products from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and its countervailing duty investigation concerning imports of these products from Vietnam," it said in a statement.

"The Commission further made a finding of negligibility and voted to terminate the antidumping duty investigation concerning imports of these products from Vietnam."

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

