USTR says Tai, UK trade chief to continue efforts to curb China's non-market practices

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Pete Marovich/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her new British counterpart agreed to continue U.S.-UK discussions aimed at addressing the market-distorting practices of China and other non-market economies, Tai's office said on Monday.

Tai, meeting virtually with UK Trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, "emphasized her commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment ties" between the allied countries, USTR said.

She discussed USTR's ongoing review of past U.S.-UK trade agreement talks, but the statement gave no indication of a path forward.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese

