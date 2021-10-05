Skip to main content

USTR seeks public comment on tariff exclusions for 549 Chinese import categories

A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it is seeking public comments on plans to revive a targeted tariff exclusion process for imports from China, specifically whether to reinstate previously extended exclusions on 549 import product categories.

USTR said it would accept public comments from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1 on possible exclusions for a list of products that includes industrial components, thermostats, medical supplies, bicycles and textiles.

A Federal Register notice for the comment period follows U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's announcement yesterday that she will engage with Chinese officials on trade irritants and revive USTR's tariff exclusion process.

