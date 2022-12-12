USTR Tai says MOU with African trade area to explore next phase of relationship















WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday that her agency is preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding with African Continental Free Trade Area countries to explore work on the next phases of the U.S.-African trade relationship.

Tai said at the Semafor Africa Summit that she sees opportunities to improve the longstanding African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) system of trade preferences, which is due to expire in 2025

Reporting by David Lawder











