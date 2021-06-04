US May payrolls rise indicates gradual economic recovery

U.S. employers boosted hiring in May as the easing pandemic, helped by vaccinations, pulled more people back into the labor force, offering assurance that the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession remained on track.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 650,000 jobs created in May. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. read more

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P e-mini futures slightly extended gains and were up 0.39%, pointing to a higher open on Wall Street.

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL ARONE, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, BOSTON

“The fact that the number is a bit below expectations underscores this idea that getting these economic numbers right coming out of the pandemic is nearly impossible. Directionally, having this number of jobs created is a positive.

“The number of jobs previously reported in March and April was revised up, that’s a good signal. Finally, the leisure, hospitality, and education categories were the biggest in terms of job gains. That suggest to me the economy continues to open further from the pandemic. All three of those things are positive about this report.

“The market will receive this favorably for the following reasons. It continues to suggest the labor market is improving, but not too quickly. Therefore, the Fed still has the ability to suggest that we have a way to go in terms of the labor market slack improving. It’s the best of both worlds. It signals the economy continues to recover, but too quickly to get the Fed to begin either curtailing (bond) purchases or raising rates.”

SIMON HARVEY, FX MARKET ANALYST, MONEX EUROPE, LONDON (sent via email)

"Today' s jobs data does little to change our underlying call on the US dollar, but highlights that our expectation of a mild depreciation in the broad dollar going forward won't be a smooth path as the data in developed market economies continues to print in a volatile manner."

GENNADIY GOLDBERG, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES, NEW YORK

“It’s still a strong number. The way I see it is its lacking a certain wow factor that the market was expecting, and that can help keep rates a bit lower here and the curve a bit steeper. I don’t think this necessarily changes the outlook for Fed tightening. I think it’s good enough to basically continue the recovery, but not quite good enough to change the outlook for tapering and the first hike, and that should help keep rates relatively range bound and the curve steeper in the short term.”

“The whisper number, because of the ADP number, because of very strong ISMs, was well above consensus… I think the hopes were for a stronger number, but it was also coupled with fears that a stronger number could lead the Fed to tighten policy earlier.”

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, SPARTAN CAPITAL SECURITIES, NEW YORK

“We saw payrolls jump by 559,000 within the range expected. The unemployment drop was better than forecast.

"The key here is wages were up. Not excessively, but they continue to creep up and that’s a red flag for wage inflation down the road.

"The participation rate is disappointing. It’s still low and I guess that’s a sign that people that are low paid workers have no interest in returning because they’re making more money staying home. Of course, that will change as many states end the (emergency unemployment) supplement.

"This confirms that last month’s data was not an aberration. For now, the Fed stays status quo.

"This report is not likely to accelerate a debate on tapering sooner than expected.”

JJ KINAHAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, TD AMERITRADE, CHICAGO

“Came in a little light, the market likes it because although the average hourly wage was a little higher, It takes some of the inflationary pressure off. One of the reasons the average hourly wage came in a little bit higher is because although the leisure and hospitality industry did fairly well, the retail sales were actually flat jobs, so those are two areas we often see the average hourly wage going down a little bit.

"I don’t think the narrative we have had over the last month really changes, and that is every piece of news from the Fed or anything we think implies something the Fed is doing leads to this tug of war of value versus growth versus fixed income and I don’t see a reason for that to change over the next month.

"Crude has been on a pretty incredible tear and a lot of the other commodities have at least leveled off a bit, they are not on quite the tear they once were so that is also taking inflationary pressures off the table.”

STEVE RICK, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CUNA MUTUAL GROUP, MADISON, WISCONSIN (email)

"Unfortunately, after the disappointing jobs report in April, it isn’t really a surprise that these numbers missed expectations. People are gunning for a very fulsome recovery which isn’t quite in the works yet. That said, the path ahead really does continue to look encouraging as we slowly make progress to return to the 3.5% unemployment rate we were seeing before the beginning of the pandemic. As restrictions are walked back, it looks like we are getting much closer to that pre-pandemic economy than we had been for a while.

"Although, we are seeing broad improvement in the U.S. economy overall, the k-shaped recovery still jeopardizes the prosperity of many Americans on Main Street not benefiting from the widespread gains in the market. Stock and home prices continue to soar to record highs, benefiting mainly white, wealthy and college-educated individuals who disproportionately own these assets."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.