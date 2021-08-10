Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vivendi sells a 7.1% stake of UMG to Pershing Square for $2.8 billion

The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Tuesday it had sold a 7.1% stake of Universal Music Group (UMG) to Pershing Square Holdings, managed by William Ackman, adding it could sell it a further 2.9% by Sept. 9, 2021.

The price of the transaction was $2.8 billion, based on an enterprise value of 35 billion euros ($41.01 billion) for 100% of UMG's share capital, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8535 euros)

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese

