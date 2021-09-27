Skip to main content

Vonovia reaches threshold for Deutsche Wohnen takeover

1 minute read

The new headquarters of German real estate company Vonovia is pictured in Bochum, Germany, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German real estate company Vonovia (VNAn.DE) said on Monday it had reached the 50% threshold needed to buy smaller rival Deutsche Wohnen (DWNG.DE) after a sweetened bid valuing the company at 19.1 billion euros ($22.37 billion).

Vonovia said it had secured around 50.49% of Deutsche Wohnen shares.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

