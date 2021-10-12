Skip to main content

Business

Vroom to acquire auto lender United Auto Credit for $300 mln

1 minute read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Vroom Inc (VRM.O) said on Tuesday it would buy automotive lender United Auto Credit Corp for $300 million in cash, as the online used car retailer seeks to offer financing options for its shoppers.

Vroom also said United Auto will retain its brand name and the deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:32 AM UTC

Evergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments, intensifying contagion fears

China Evergrande Group on Tuesday missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks, intensifying market fears over contagion involving other property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near-term.

Business
Stocks and bonds reel under stagflation threat
Business
Americans may not get some Christmas treats, White House officials warn
Business
Japan confronts rising inequality after Abenomics
Business
IMF board backs Georgieva after review of data-rigging claims