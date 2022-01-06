Walgreens lifts 2022 profit forecast on COVID-19 vaccination, testing demand

A person rides past a Walgreens truck, owned by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) raised its full-year adjusted profit growth forecast and beat first-quarter earnings estimates on Thursday, as the U.S. pharmacy major bets on sustained demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Governments and health authorities around the world are pushing for increased vaccinations and testing as the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to disrupt industries and overburden healthcare systems.

The company administered 15.6 million vaccinations and 6.5 million tests in the first quarter.

Net income attributable to Walgreens was $3.58 billion, or $4.13 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared to a loss of $308 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier, largely due to a one-time charge of $1.5 billion.

The company increased its full-year adjusted profit forecast to low-single digit growth, from flat previously.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.