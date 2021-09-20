Wall St drops at open on growth worries; focus turns to Fed

People wearing face masks walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes tumbled at the open on Monday, as concerns about the pace of an economic recovery hit energy and banking shares at the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve will decide on potentially tapering its pandemic-era stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 125.16 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 34,459.72.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 30.04 points, or 0.68%, at 4,402.95, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 285.83 points, or 1.90%, to 14,758.14 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

