Wall St edges higher at open ahead of infrastructure bill vote

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher at open on Tuesday with investors awaiting fresh progress toward the passing of a much-anticipated infrastructure bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 33.3 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35135.17. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 3.4 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4435.79​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 27.6 points, or 0.19%, to 14887.745 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

