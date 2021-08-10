Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall St edges higher at open ahead of infrastructure bill vote

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher at open on Tuesday with investors awaiting fresh progress toward the passing of a much-anticipated infrastructure bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 33.3 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35135.17. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 3.4 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4435.79​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 27.6 points, or 0.19%, to 14887.745 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

