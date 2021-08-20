Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall St edges higher at open on tech boost

Signage hangs over the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, lifted by a rise in technology stocks, although concerns over a slowing economic recovery and the possible tapering of monetary stimulus put the Dow and the S&P 500 on course for their worst week since mid-June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 23.84 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,917.96.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 4.76 points, or 0.11%, at 4,410.56, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 29.74 points, or 0.20%, to 14,571.53 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

