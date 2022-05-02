Wall St opens flat as focus turns to Fed meeting

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Monday after closing out a rough April, with investor focus on the Federal Reserve meeting this week where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.28 points at the open to 32,978.49.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 1.32 points, or 0.03%, at 4,130.61, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 2.95 points, or 0.02%, to 12,331.69 at the opening bell.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.