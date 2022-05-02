1 minute read
Wall St opens flat as focus turns to Fed meeting
May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Monday after closing out a rough April, with investor focus on the Federal Reserve meeting this week where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.28 points at the open to 32,978.49.
The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 1.32 points, or 0.03%, at 4,130.61, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 2.95 points, or 0.02%, to 12,331.69 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
