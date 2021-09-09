Wall St flat as jobless claims fall to near 18-month low

A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened nearly flat on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell to a near 18-month low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 17.99 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35,013.08.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 1.05 points, or 0.02%, at 4,513.02, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 9.43 points, or 0.06%, to 15,296.06 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

