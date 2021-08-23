Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall St open higher on boost from banks, oil

Signage hangs over the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with oil and banking shares leading the pack, as investors returned to riskier assets after a sharp selloff last week that was fanned by worries about slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 40.89 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,160.97.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 8.62 points, or 0.19%, at 4,450.29, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 62.32 points, or 0.42%, to 14,776.98 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

